Most Americans Support Protecting Afghan Allies Who Assisted US Military, Poll Finds

A new US poll shows that a strong majority of Americans support protecting and resettling Afghans who assisted US military forces during the two-decade war in Afghanistan, with support increasing significantly after voters were informed about the roles those Afghans played.

The survey, released on Friday by refugee advocacy organizations HIAS and AfghanEvac, found that support for protecting Afghan allies rose from 52% to 72% after respondents learned that many had served as interpreters, journalists, drivers, security personnel and other civilian partners alongside US forces.

The poll was conducted by Lake Research Partners and The Tarrance Group, two US polling firms, among likely voters ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

According to the survey, 84% of likely voters believe the United States should honor its commitments to Afghan allies and their families by continuing protection and resettlement efforts.

The findings also show bipartisan support for Afghan allies. Among Republican voters, support increased from 22% to 54% after respondents were given additional information about the roles Afghans played during the US mission in Afghanistan.

The survey found that 76% of respondents support restoring protection programs for Afghans whose resettlement cases had already been approved, while 63% oppose proposals to deport or transfer those Afghans to third countries.

Beth Oppenheim, president and chief executive of HIAS, said the findings reflect broad public backing for honoring US commitments.

“Behind every statistic is a family whose future has been put on hold by an unfulfilled American promise,” Oppenheim said in a statement released with the survey.

Shawn VanDiver, founder of AfghanEvac and a US Navy veteran, said the poll demonstrates continued public support for Afghan partners despite changes in US refugee policy.

“The American people have not abandoned this promise,” VanDiver said.

Human rights organizations and refugee advocates said the survey strengthens their call for the US administration and Congress to reserve refugee admissions in the 2027 fiscal year for Afghan allies and their families who remain at risk.

The findings come as thousands of Afghans who worked with the United States continue to wait for resettlement through US refugee and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) programs after the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.