Moscow Talks Fail to Issue Joint Statement Amid Kabul-Islamabad Dispute

The eighth meeting of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan ended Monday without a joint statement after the Taliban and Pakistan failed to agree on wording related to terrorism, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said.

Kabulov said Moscow regretted that participants could not reach agreement on the final document, attributing the disagreement to differences between the Kabul and Islamabad delegations. He said the Taliban objected to what they considered excessive references to Afghanistan in the context of terrorism.

According to Kabulov, the Taliban argued that relations between Kabul and Islamabad had changed since last year and that language used in the previous Moscow Format statement was no longer acceptable. He said the position had surprised Moscow because similar wording had appeared in the statement adopted after the seventh meeting.

The dispute comes amid escalating tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, with both sides accusing each other of cross-border attacks. Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said at the meeting that terrorism remained at the core of Afghanistan’s problems and warned that Islamabad would take measures to protect its citizens. Pakistani officials have repeatedly accused the Taliban of allowing militant groups, particularly the Pakistani Taliban, to operate from Afghanistan territory.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, meanwhile, said disputes with Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. His remarks reflected Kabul’s position that bilateral tensions should be addressed through political channels rather than military pressure.

Despite the failure to adopt a joint statement, Kabulov said the Moscow Format would continue and that the platform was not intended to resolve bilateral disputes. Instead, he described it as a mechanism for coordinating regional cooperation on Afghanistan.

The meeting brought together representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus and Egypt participated as invited guests. The consultations focused on Afghanistan’s political and economic situation, regional security, counterterrorism, counter-narcotics and regional connectivity.

The Moscow Format was established in 2017 as a regional platform for consultations on Afghanistan. The latest meeting took place as tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have intensified, giving the gathering added significance as one of the few forums bringing representatives of both sides together with neighboring countries and Russia.