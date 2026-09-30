Morocco’s King Appoints First Woman Prime Minister in Historic Move

Photo/Jalal Morchidi/EPA

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has appointed Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri as the country’s first woman prime minister, tasking her with forming a new government after her Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) won the most seats in last week’s parliamentary election.

El Mansouri, 50, has served as Morocco’s minister for national spatial planning and urban development and as mayor of Marrakesh. She said her appointment was “truly historic,” describing it as a source of pride for Moroccan women.

Her appointment follows the September 23 parliamentary election, in which PAM won 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives. The party fell well short of the 198 seats needed for a majority, leaving El Mansouri to negotiate a coalition before forming her government.

PAM has indicated it is open to working with other parties, while the National Rally of Independents won 66 seats and Istiqlal secured 65. The Islamist Justice and Development Party won 54 seats and has indicated it will remain in opposition.

El Mansouri has extensive experience in local and national government. She became Marrakesh’s first female mayor in 2009 and returned to the position after the 2021 elections. She later entered the national government and was appointed minister responsible for spatial planning, housing and urban policy in 2021.

Her government will face major economic and social challenges, including youth unemployment, public services and investment priorities. It will also oversee major infrastructure preparations ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Morocco will co-host with Portugal and Spain.

The election recorded a turnout of about 38 percent, the lowest in nearly two decades, according to AFP. The result came amid continuing concerns over unemployment, inequality, healthcare and education, particularly among young Moroccans.

El Mansouri is the second woman to serve as head of government in the Arab world, following Tunisia’s Najla Bouden, who held the position from 2021 to 2023.