More Than 250,000 Protest Across France as Student Movement Intensifies

More than 250,000 students, teachers, parents and union supporters took to the streets across France on Tuesday, escalating a nationwide movement over deteriorating school conditions, teacher shortages and inadequate education funding.

France’s Interior Ministry estimated that about 256,000 people joined demonstrations nationwide, while organisers put the turnout at around 450,000. Large rallies were reported in Paris and other cities, as the movement that began in the Paris region in September continued to expand.

The protests have focused on missing teachers, overcrowded classrooms, aging and poorly maintained school buildings, heavy timetables and broader concerns about inequality in the education system. More than half of France’s high schools were reportedly closed or blockaded at the height of Tuesday’s mobilization.

Some demonstrations remained peaceful, but clashes broke out in several cities between protesters and police. The Interior Ministry said 488 people were arrested on Tuesday, while dozens of members of the security forces were injured. Authorities have also reported hundreds of injuries among students and school staff since the movement began.

The demonstrations have also raised concerns over police conduct. A teenager lost a hand during clashes on Monday after a police grenade was used, while a 14-year-old student in northwestern Paris suffered serious facial injuries after being struck by a tear-gas grenade. A police officer was charged in connection with the latter incident. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have accused authorities of using disproportionate force.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has acknowledged the seriousness of the crisis while condemning violence and damage to schools. The government has discussed measures including additional teacher replacements, shorter school hours, longer lunch breaks and repairs to school buildings, with further proposals expected later this month.

The movement has grown beyond students, drawing teachers, parents, unions and other groups and becoming part of wider public discontent over economic pressures and government spending. The unrest comes as France approaches the 2027 presidential election, adding political pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government and increasing attention on both the far right and far left.

Despite the violence surrounding some demonstrations, student groups and supporters say their central demands remain focused on improving public education. Organisers have indicated that further protests are likely if the government fails to deliver concrete changes.