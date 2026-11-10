The four books shortlisted for the 2026 Moore Prize for Human Rights Writing. Illustration: Khaama Press.

Works on wrongful conviction, gun violence, a deadly militant attack in Mozambique and life in exile are in contention for the 2026 award.

A memoir of wrongful imprisonment, an account of gun violence in Black American life, an investigation into a deadly militant attack in Mozambique and a reflection on exile have been shortlisted for the 2026 Moore Prize for Human Rights Writing.

The Christopher G. Moore Foundation, a UK-registered charity, announced the shortlist on Tuesday, narrowing a longlist of nine books released in June. The winner will be named on January 6, 2027, and will receive £2,000, the foundation said.

The shortlisted titles are The Jailhouse Lawyer by Calvin Duncan and Sophie Cull; A Thousand Ways to Die: The True Cost of Violence on Black Life in America by Trymaine Lee; Blood Will Flow: The Murderous Business of Oil and Gas by Alex Perry; and Nation of Strangers: Rebuilding Home in the 21st Century by Ece Temelkuran.

Duncan, who says he was wrongly convicted of a 1981 New Orleans murder when he was 19, taught himself law in Louisiana’s Angola prison and helped other prisoners challenge their convictions. He wrote the book with criminal justice reform advocate Sophie Cull.

Lee, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, weaves his own family’s story into a wider history of gun violence and its toll on Black Americans.

Perry reconstructs the March 2021 attack by Islamic State-linked insurgents on Palma, a town in northern Mozambique beside a major natural gas project. The foundation said the book exposes a disregard for human life in the energy industry.

Temelkuran, a Turkish writer who has lived in exile since leaving her country in 2016, writes about displacement and the meaning of home through her own experience and that of others uprooted from theirs. Written as a series of letters to the reader, the book was also shortlisted this year for the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction.

The jury said the four books make human rights subjects accessible by grounding them in personal stories and real events, challenging the view that the field is specialised and detached from people’s lives.

The judges are Patricia Gossman of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division, who previously led justice and accountability work on Afghanistan; Keith B. Richburg, a member of The Washington Post’s editorial board; and Ambika Satkunanathan, a Sri Lankan human rights advocate and former commissioner of the country’s Human Rights Commission.

Established in 2015, the prize is awarded each year to a nonfiction book in English that promotes human rights. Last year’s award went to the late Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina for Looking at Women Looking at War.