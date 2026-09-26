Monkey Drinks Liquor, Falls Asleep Inside Indian Store After Boozy Raid

The unusual incident took place at a wine shop in Block Chowk, Ormanjhi, in Jharkhand’s capital district, India, where the animal entered the store unexpectedly and refused to leave after consuming alcohol. Videos of the monkey lying asleep on the shop floor quickly spread across Indian social media platforms, attracting millions of views.

According to local reports, the monkey entered the shop on Friday afternoon, surprising customers and staff. When the shopkeeper tried to chase it away, the animal allegedly bit him, forcing him to retreat. The monkey then grabbed a liquor bottle, drank from it and eventually collapsed asleep inside the store.

Footage recorded at the scene shows the monkey lying motionless inside the shop while dozens of curious residents gathered outside to watch. In one viral video, a bystander claims the monkey was female and pregnant and points to an empty bottle, alleging it had consumed the entire contents.

Forest officials and an animal rescue team were called after the monkey remained unconscious inside the shop. Rescue personnel safely removed the animal and transported it to a secure location for observation and medical examination, according to Indian media reports.

Wildlife officials have not said how much alcohol the monkey consumed or whether it suffered any lasting health effects. The shopkeeper’s injuries were reported to be minor.

Rhesus macaques are common across northern and eastern India and are frequently seen in towns and cities, where they often enter homes, markets and shops in search of food. Wildlife experts say monkeys are attracted to sugary drinks and food left unattended, though incidents involving alcohol consumption are relatively rare.

The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with social media users sharing jokes and memes about the monkey’s unexpected visit. Others used the viral video to highlight the growing interaction between wildlife and urban areas in India as expanding human settlements increasingly overlap with animal habitats.