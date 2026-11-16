Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel, pictured in police custody in 1989./Photo/AFP.

Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the founder of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel and a central figure in the country’s modern drug trade, has died at the age of 80 after suffering multiple organ failure.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 15, citing local media outlet Milenio, that Félix Gallardo died in a hospital in Guadalajara, western Mexico, two days after being transferred from prison for emergency medical treatment. Local security authorities said he died after his condition deteriorated.

Known as “El Padrino” (The Godfather) and “Jefe de Jefes” (The Boss of Bosses), Félix Gallardo rose to prominence in the 1970s and established one of Mexico’s first major drug-trafficking organisations. His Guadalajara Cartel became a dominant force in the country’s cocaine trade during the 1980s.

He built alliances with Colombian drug-trafficking organisations, particularly the Medellín Cartel led by Pablo Escobar, combining cocaine production in South America with Mexican trafficking routes into the United States. The partnership helped transform Mexico into a major transit corridor for cocaine entering the US market.

At the height of its influence, the Guadalajara Cartel wielded considerable power over Mexican politics and law enforcement. Félix Gallardo’s organisation was associated with extensive corruption networks involving police officials and political figures, allowing it to operate across large parts of the country.

The cartel’s influence came under intense scrutiny in 1985 following the kidnapping, torture and murder of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Camarena had been investigating the cartel’s operations and a major marijuana plantation in Mexico. His killing triggered a major US investigation and increased pressure on Mexican authorities to pursue the organisation’s leadership.

Félix Gallardo was arrested in April 1989 and remained in Mexican custody until his death. In 2000, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison for drug-trafficking and weapons offences. In 2017, he received an additional 37-year sentence for the kidnapping and murder of Camarena and Mexican pilot Alfredo Zavala Avelar. He denied responsibility for the killings.

His health deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment. His lawyers repeatedly sought permission for him to serve his sentence under house arrest, citing his age and medical condition. Although a judge approved the arrangement in 2022, the transfer was not completed. He was eventually moved from Puente Grande prison to a private hospital in Guadalajara on November 13, where he died two days later.

Following his arrest, the Guadalajara Cartel’s operations fragmented, with former associates and regional groups developing separate criminal organisations. These included networks that later became associated with the Sinaloa and Tijuana cartels.

Félix Gallardo’s rise and eventual imprisonment marked a significant chapter in Mexico’s drug-trafficking history. His alliances with Colombian suppliers, influence over Mexican institutions and role in establishing international smuggling routes helped shape the organised crime networks that continued to operate in the region for decades.