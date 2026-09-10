Meta Launches ‘Muse’ AI Assistant as Shares Jump More Than 6%

Meta Platforms’ shares jumped more than 6% on Wednesday after the company launched Muse, a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to perform everyday tasks for consumers, marking a major step in Meta’s strategy to monetize its multibillion-dollar AI investments.

The Nasdaq-listed company introduced Muse as a personal AI agent integrated across Meta’s ecosystem, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, while also connecting with selected third-party services. The assistant is designed to send emails, book reservations, manage purchases, organize calendars and complete other routine digital tasks on behalf of users.

Meta said Muse will be available through a free version alongside premium subscription tiers priced at $20 and $100 per month, creating a direct revenue model for its consumer AI products.

Investors welcomed the announcement, sending Meta shares sharply higher during trading as the launch signaled the company’s shift from building AI infrastructure to generating commercial returns from its AI portfolio.

The new assistant expands Meta’s push into the increasingly competitive AI assistant market, where companies including OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are racing to develop software capable of handling complex, multi-step tasks with limited user input.

Analysts said the launch demonstrates Meta’s growing focus on “agentic AI”, systems that can independently execute tasks rather than simply answer questions.

Mizuho analyst Lloyd Walmsley said Muse represents an important milestone in showing investors that Meta’s heavy spending on AI infrastructure can translate into revenue-generating products. The company has invested tens of billions of dollars in AI chips, data centers and large language models over the past two years.

The launch follows Meta’s recent rollout of Muse Spark 1.3, an upgraded AI model that the company says significantly improves coding and autonomous task performance. Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has described the latest generation of Muse models as a major leap toward personal AI agents capable of working continuously for users.

Meta has made artificial intelligence the centerpiece of its long-term business strategy, integrating AI features across its social media platforms while expanding tools for developers, advertisers and businesses.

The company’s latest product arrives as investors increasingly scrutinize whether major technology companies can convert soaring AI investment costs into sustainable profits. The positive market reaction suggests investors see Muse as one of Meta’s clearest attempts yet to commercialize its AI ecosystem through subscription-based services and consumer productivity tools.