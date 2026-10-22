Meta has faced several major legal fines and penalties in 2026.

Meta Platforms has been ordered to pay $25 billion in civil penalties after a New Mexico judge ruled that the company violated state consumer protection laws by misleading the public about Facebook user data and its content moderation practices.

The ruling, reported by the BBC on October 22, follows a jury verdict that found Facebook committed nearly 43.9 million violations of New Mexico’s Unfair Practices Act. The case examined the company’s statements about how it collected, protected, shared and used personal information, as well as its claims about addressing misinformation and hate speech.

Judge Francis Mathew issued the penalty after the jury found the company liable in September. The court calculated the potential penalty at approximately $219.5 billion but reduced it to $25 billion, according to the report.

The lawsuit, brought by New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, stemmed in part from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which drew international attention to the use of Facebook users’ personal information by third parties. The British political consulting firm obtained data from millions of Facebook users, raising concerns about how personal information could be accessed and used for political purposes, including during the 2016 US presidential election.

New Mexico’s case extended beyond data privacy. State lawyers also accused Meta of misleading the public about its handling of harmful content and the enforcement of platform rules. The jury found the company had violated state law through misleading statements on these issues.

Meta disputed the allegations and said it intended to appeal the ruling. The company argued that the lawsuit sought to restrict online speech and impose new rules on what users could say on its platforms.

The ruling adds to the legal pressure facing Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. In 2019, the company agreed to pay a $5 billion penalty to the US Federal Trade Commission over privacy violations following a separate investigation into its data practices.

The New Mexico decision comes as Meta increases investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company has said it expects to spend heavily on AI development, even as it faces scrutiny over the safety and effects of its social media platforms.

The court’s order sets the civil penalty at $25 billion, although Meta’s planned appeal means the ruling remains subject to further legal proceedings.