German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called for a diplomatic end to the war involving Iran, warning that continued fighting has added more than €100 billion to Europe’s energy costs over the past eight months.

Speaking to reporters in Seoul on Friday, October 30, during the final part of his visit to South Korea, Merz said the conflict could not be resolved through military action and urged all sides to pursue negotiations.

“I can only appeal to all parties to the conflict: This conflict cannot be resolved by military means,” he said, according to Germany’s dpa news agency.

Merz added that Germany was working through several diplomatic channels to coordinate and strengthen efforts to end the conflict as soon as possible.

He said the economic impact had given Europe a direct interest in ending the hostilities.

“Businesses and consumers in Europe have incurred more than €100 billion in additional costs because energy has become more expensive as a result of this conflict,” Merz said. He added that Germany therefore had an economic interest in bringing the fighting to an end quickly.

The remarks reflect growing concern among European governments over the economic consequences of the conflict, particularly rising energy prices and disruption to regional energy supplies.

Merz’s appeal came amid renewed speculation about possible US and Israeli military action against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported that Washington had warned several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a possible “short, intense” military campaign after the November 3 US midterm elections. The report cited people briefed on the discussions.

Germany’s call for diplomacy also comes as efforts to negotiate an end to the war remain stalled. Reuters reported on Friday that Qatari mediators had returned to Tehran to advance proposals for an agreement between Washington and Tehran. However, the two sides remain divided over the order and scope of negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear programme, US sanctions and the maritime blockade.

A senior Iranian official described Qatar’s proposals as unacceptable, while Tehran has maintained that issues related to the US blockade and restrictions on Iranian oil exports must be addressed before nuclear negotiations can move forward.

The conflict, which has disrupted energy markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, has placed additional pressure on businesses and households in Europe. The waterway is a major route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments, making prolonged disruption a concern for energy-importing countries.