On 7 August 2026, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, pledging that an attack on one would be treated as an attack on all.

Just over a month later, on 8 September, the Houthis put that pledge to the test. They fired ballistic missiles and drones that hit Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, and Najran, damaging energy sites and injuring at least 73 people, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The Houthis also claimed to have targeted critical infrastructure, including Aramco facilities and King Khalid Air Base.

Immediately after the attack, Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the pact, and media reports suggested that Islamabad could carry out airstrikes on Houthi positions. By 10 September, the foreign ministry was telling reporters that there were no plans for a military response, only that Pakistan would act if needed. Turkey condemned the attack and then went quiet.

The first real test of this so-called “Muslim NATO” produced only a press release and a change in how the pact is described. It is now cast as purely defensive and seen as lacking real power. The episode showed that the agreement is largely symbolic and that Pakistan is unlikely to fight for Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad’s rapid change of position is both striking and worrying. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told local media there should be no doubt about the mutual defence pledge and that Pakistan would honour it if the need arose. Several reports, citing Pakistani sources, said Islamabad was considering airstrikes on Houthi targets if Riyadh asked for them.

Within a day of those reports, foreign ministry spokesman Sajjad Haider Khan dismissed the idea. He said no such action was under discussion and that there were no plans to expand the alliance.

Asif had already left himself room to retreat by tying the pact’s activation to unprovoked aggression or a spillover of the Yemen conflict into Saudi territory. The implication was that missiles striking four Saudi cities did not meet that bar. The trigger for the pact was redefined after the fact, a familiar way of escaping a promise without formally breaking it.

The agreement allowed this outcome because it was written to allow it. The language made public so far endorses collective defence but does not require any specific military action, automatic response, or clear plan. Reports noted that, more than a month after the signing, the details of how the pledge would be carried out were still unclear.

Analysts have also pointed out that the pact does not oblige members to reverse territorial gains in Yemen. A member could therefore help intercept a missile and still refuse to join the conflict itself.

NATO went more than 50 years before Article 5 was invoked, but throughout that time it had a permanent command structure, fixed force commitments, and agreed rules. The Mecca pact was tested after just 32 days. Apart from a secretariat announced on 31 August, it had little else in place.

Pakistan’s stance is not just weak. It is also inconsistent. Islamabad acts as the main go-between for Washington and Tehran. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has visited Iran three times this year and is now working to ease American sanctions.

After the attacks, Pakistan told Iran to restrain its Yemeni allies, behaving more like a mediator than a treaty-bound ally. Pakistan cannot credibly strike Iran’s proxies one day and help Iran win sanctions relief the next. Islamabad has chosen to please the United States rather than meet Saudi Arabia’s expectations.

Pakistan is also stretched thin at home. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies recorded more than 2,700 deaths from militant violence and counter-militancy operations in the first seven months of 2026.

On top of this, Islamabad is selling three incompatible products at once. To Saudi and domestic audiences, it offers a NATO-style collective defence pledge. To Iran watchers, it presents a purely defensive, still-unfinished framework that targets no one. On the ground, it maintains a training and logistics presence that looks much like the 2015 status quo.

The unpublished text of the Mecca pact, the absence of any response to the Houthi strikes, the U-turn on expanding the alliance, and the contradictions over the pact’s nuclear dimension are all clear examples. The weakness is not that Pakistan signed a defence agreement. It is that the pact was written to be invoked in speeches and left unused in crises.

Riyadh has been here before and appears not to have learned from it. In April 2015, Saudi Arabia asked Pakistan for fighter jets, ground troops, and naval support for its Yemen campaign. Pakistan’s parliament chose neutrality, embarrassing a long-time financial backer.

Since then, Islamabad has signed more agreements, including the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025 and the trilateral pact 11 months later. By mid-2026, Pakistan had sent thousands of troops, along with aircraft, drones, and an air defence system, to Saudi Arabia.

The refusals of 2015 and September 2026 are essentially the same. The only difference is that the second came with a signed collective defence clause.

Since the Houthi attack on Saudi cities, Turkey has been the quieter partner, but no more reassuring. Analysts say Ankara wants to keep its promise without being drawn directly into Yemen’s conflict, and they describe the defence agreement as largely symbolic. Turkey has extensive business interests in the Gulf, a complicated relationship with Iran, and no desire to become embroiled in an active military conflict.

What Saudi Arabia has really gained, then, is a photo opportunity, a secretariat, and two partners who found loopholes in the agreement within a month. Its air defence still depends on American systems and supplies, and its energy sites remain vulnerable.

The value of any defence pact depends on whether adversaries believe in it. The Houthis tested that belief after just 32 days and got their answer. Pakistan’s official position that there are no plans to expand the Mecca pact is telling. A working collective defence system attracts new members when it succeeds and loses them when it fails.

The Mecca agreement was presented as a step towards Muslim collective security and a regional order less reliant on Washington. But when real violence came, Ankara merely condemned it, Islamabad reversed its position within two days, and both suddenly claimed the pact had always been purely “defensive.”

Saudi Arabia should be realistic about its partners. Pakistan will take Saudi money, deferred oil payments, and the prestige of a mutual defence treaty. It will not fight Iran’s allies when its own interests and its relationship with the United States say otherwise.

This is not a real alliance. It is closer to a half-hearted attempt to create a new security bloc in West Asia.