ylian Mbappé warms up before a match in Rome on October 14, 2026. Photo: Filippo Monteforte/AFP

Three Chinese brands dropped the Real Madrid star and state TV reportedly pulled LaLiga matches as his comments trended across Chinese social media.

Kylian Mbappé apologized on Tuesday after a remark that appeared to call Mao Zedong a “Chinese dictator” cost him at least three sponsorship deals in China and set off a wave of anger online.

“My comment was ill-judged,” the 27-year-old France captain and Real Madrid forward wrote on X. He said he now understood that his words had hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world, and that he had deep respect for the Chinese people and their history.

The row began with a short clip that circulated on X and appeared to show Mbappé being interviewed before an appearance on the French online talk show The Bridge. Talking about memes of himself, he said the funniest one placed his face on a picture of a man he believed was a Chinese dictator. He did not name Mao, but the meme appeared to show the founder of the People’s Republic. Reuters said it could not authenticate the video.

The commercial fallout was swift. Beverage maker Dongpeng, dairy giant Mengniu and cheese producer Milkground ended their partnerships with immediate effect, each saying in similar statements that they opposed “any words and actions that hurt national sentiment.” Mbappé had fronted their campaigns for electrolyte drinks, milk and cheese, with his face on ads in subway stations and elevators across China.

The damage spread beyond sponsors. State broadcaster CCTV halted coverage of all matches and events involving LaLiga and Mbappé and removed advertisements featuring him, the state-backed outlet The Paper reported, according to Reuters. Four Mbappé-related topics sat among the top 10 trending searches on Weibo, where some users called for him to be blacklisted.

Beijing also weighed in. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said words and actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people would naturally meet opposition from across Chinese society.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas apologized on X, saying the league deeply regretted the alleged comments and was working with its partners in China to repair the relationship. Real Madrid declined to comment, and Mbappé’s representatives did not respond to Reuters. Lego, which sells an Mbappé building set in China, said it could not comment.

Mao ruled China from 1949 until his death in 1976, and jokes about him remain a social taboo in the country. Fans have long shared memes placing Mbappé’s face on images of political and military leaders, a joke about his perceived influence at his clubs. Last month he told L’Équipe that the viral dictator memes showed a lack of political and human awareness.

He now joins a list of foreign brands and sports bodies that have faced Chinese consumer backlash, including Dolce & Gabbana, Swatch and the NBA.