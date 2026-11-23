Photo/representative/Iran/Tehran.

Three police officers were injured in a knife attack by two men in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, while one of the suspects later died after being shot by police.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, cited by Iran International on Sunday, November 22, the two men attacked police officers near the Azadshahr intersection in Mashhad. Police opened fire, shooting both suspects before taking them into custody. One later died after being transferred to hospital.

Mashhad police chief Alireza Hosseinalizadeh said the three injured officers were taken to hospital for treatment. Iranian media reported that their injuries were minor and that none of the civilians was injured during the police shooting.

The incident reportedly occurred around 7:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, near the beginning of Emamat Boulevard, according to reports quoting the Mashhad police chief.

Iranian media also reported that police found psychotropic substances and pills among the suspects’ belongings. However, authorities have not established whether the substances were connected to the attack.

The motive for the incident remains unclear, and further investigations are underway. Mashhad prosecutor Hassan Hematifar has also ordered a judicial case to be opened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, according to Iranian media.

The incident occurred during Iran’s Basij Week, an annual commemoration marking the establishment of the Basij paramilitary volunteer force.