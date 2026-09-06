Maryam Nawaz Says Punjab Faces Greater Terror Threat From Neighboring Provinces Than Foreign Borders

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has said Pakistan’s most populous province faces a greater security threat from neighboring provinces than from neighboring countries, pointing to the growing wave of militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Her remarks have sparked sharp criticism from opposition leaders in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking at a security-related event in Lahore on Saturday, September 5, Maryam Nawaz said terrorism enters Punjab primarily through its provincial borders. She said the province’s biggest security challenges originate from adjoining provinces rather than from Pakistan’s international borders.

Maryam appeared to refer mainly to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant attacks have increased significantly in recent years. Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist violence, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, both of which border Punjab and have been the focus of attacks by militant groups.

The Punjab chief minister said authorities remain on high alert to protect the province’s nearly 130 million residents, adding that security agencies continue efforts to prevent militant infiltration across provincial boundaries.

Her comments triggered an immediate political backlash. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser described the remarks as “insulting” and said the people and police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have made enormous sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar also criticized Maryam Nawaz, arguing that the militancy now threatening Punjab is rooted in policies pursued over decades. He accused Pakistan’s political establishment of ignoring the suffering experienced by communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The exchange highlights growing political tensions over Pakistan’s deteriorating security situation as militant attacks continue across several provinces. Security analysts have warned that rising violence has become a nationwide challenge, with attacks increasingly spreading beyond traditional conflict zones.