Man Dies After Entering Tiger Enclosure at UK Wildlife Park: Watch Video

🚨BREAKING: Man attacked by tiger at Yorkshire Wildlife Park after entering enclosure.



• Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster has confirmed a “serious incident” at its tiger enclosure on Saturday afternoon.



• Yorkshire Ambulance Service was called at 1.33pm, dispatching two… — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) October 10, 2026

A man died after entering a tiger enclosure at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England, prompting a police investigation and the temporary closure of the attraction. The park has confirmed that the tiger involved, named Altai, will not be euthanised.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called to the park near Doncaster at about 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, after reports that a man had entered the enclosure and been attacked by a tiger. Despite efforts by emergency medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and is receiving support from specialist officers.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, including how the man entered the restricted area. Police have not publicly identified the victim or established his motive. The park was evacuated following the incident, and investigators remained at the scene to examine what happened.

In a statement on Sunday, Yorkshire Wildlife Park said Altai was “safe and well” and would not be put down as a result of the incident. The park also said staff members had been deeply affected by the events and would receive specialist support. Authorities have urged the public not to share distressing footage of the attack circulating online.

Altai is an endangered Amur tiger, also known as a Siberian tiger. He arrived at the park in March 2025 and lives in its Land of the Tigers reserve, which was designed to provide a managed habitat for the animals while allowing visitors to observe them from a raised walkway.

The incident has renewed attention on visitor safety at wildlife attractions and the safeguards intended to keep people separated from dangerous animals. The park is cooperating with police as investigators seek to establish how the man entered the enclosure and whether any further safety measures are needed.