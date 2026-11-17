Mamdani, New York Mayor disbanded a controversial police unit.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has ordered the disbanding of a controversial police unit accused of using excessive force against protesters, replacing it with new teams focused on dialogue and crowd management.

Mamdani announced the decision on Monday alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, saying people exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be treated as potential terrorist threats.

The New York Police Department’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), established about a decade ago to respond to terrorist threats and other major emergencies, came under intense criticism for its handling of demonstrations, particularly during the 2020 protests against police brutality.

Officers assigned to the unit faced allegations of using pepper spray, aggressive crowd-control tactics and mass arrests against demonstrators, journalists and legal observers.

The unit was also subject to a 2023 legal settlement following allegations of excessive force and wrongful arrests during the 2020 demonstrations.

Under the restructuring, the city will establish a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division. Its members will be unarmed and will have no authority to arrest people.

The NYPD will also create a new Patrol Support Division to take over some of the disbanded unit’s responsibilities, including managing public demonstrations and large gatherings.

Mamdani said the changes were intended to establish a different approach to public safety while protecting the right to peaceful assembly.

Tisch said the department’s approach to demonstrations and crowd control would continue, but under a revised organisational structure.

Around 500 officers assigned to the Strategic Response Group are expected to be transferred to other NYPD divisions, including counterterrorism operations. The transfers are expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Civil rights organisations cautiously welcomed the decision but warned that the new police structure must not reproduce the practices that led to criticism of the disbanded unit.

Police unions opposed the move, arguing that dismantling the group could undermine public safety and expose officers and residents to greater risks.

The restructuring marks a significant change in New York’s approach to policing public demonstrations, following years of criticism over the department’s response to protests.