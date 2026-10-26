A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region on Sunday, with tremors felt in parts of Kabul, according to seismic agencies.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported the earthquake on October 25, locating its epicentre about 59 kilometres southwest of Ashkasham in northeastern Afghanistan.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 110 kilometres, according to Reuters, citing EMSC data. The centre initially estimated the magnitude at 5.8 before revising it to 5.2.

As of the latest available reports, there was no confirmed information about casualties or damage to buildings and infrastructure.

The Hindu Kush region is seismically active, and earthquakes there can affect communities across Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. The impact of an individual earthquake depends on factors including its magnitude, depth and distance from populated areas.

Authorities had not reported any confirmed damage at the time of publication.

Afghanistan has experienced several devastating earthquakes in recent years. In October 2023, a series of powerful earthquakes struck Herat Province in western Afghanistan, killing more than 2,000 people and injuring thousands, according to reports at the time. The disaster destroyed thousands of homes and left many families without shelter.

In August 2025, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, particularly affecting Kunar Province, killing more than 2,200 people and injuring thousands, according to Reuters reports.

Earlier, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake in June 2022 killed more than 1,000 people in eastern provinces, including Paktika and Khost. Afghanistan remains vulnerable to earthquakes because it lies in a seismically active zone where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet.