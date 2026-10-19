France’s President Emmanuel Macron waits for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before a meeting at the Elysee Palace, Paris, July 15, 2020. [Photo: AP]

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez’s offer to resign following widespread unrest across several French cities over the weekend, the presidential office said on Monday, October 19.

The Élysée Palace said Macron had asked Laurent Nuñez to remain in office, citing the need for continuity in the command of law enforcement. The president also instructed the interior minister to introduce new measures quickly to tackle violence, looting and the destruction of public property. Macron called for transparency over failures in anticipating the unrest and gathering intelligence ahead of the demonstrations, Reuters reported.

The unrest erupted on Saturday, October 17, as demonstrations over rising living costs and declining public services converged with weeks of student protests over conditions in schools, including overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages. Hundreds of thousands of people took part in demonstrations across France, many of which were peaceful, but violence broke out in several cities.

In Limoges, the city hall was set on fire, while public buildings and businesses were targeted in Lyon and Marseille. Shops were looted and police clashed with groups of demonstrators in Paris and other cities. Authorities reported more than 2,300 people taken into police custody over the weekend, according to figures cited by Al Jazeera from France’s justice minister.

Nuñez acknowledged that police had “lost control” in some areas and cited shortcomings in anticipating the violence and deploying sufficient security personnel. He said about 60,000 law enforcement personnel had been deployed nationwide on Saturday. The minister offered to resign following the damage and criticism of the authorities’ response, but Macron declined the offer.

The government now faces pressure to restore public order while addressing broader grievances over living costs, public services and education. Macron has condemned the violence and called for those responsible for attacks and looting to be prosecuted, while distinguishing them from people who demonstrated peacefully to express their concerns.