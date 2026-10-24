French police officers secure the scene of the shooting in Trappes, southwest of Paris./EPA.

French President Emmanuel Macron has described a shooting near Paris that killed one person and wounded five others as a “racist terrorist attack,” as anti-terrorism prosecutors investigate whether the victims were targeted because of their race or religion.

The gunman opened fire from a car in Trappes and nearby La Verrière, southwest of Paris, on Friday, October 23, before being arrested, according to French media reports. The shooting spree lasted about 15 minutes and involved several locations, including a petrol station, a medical centre and a children’s playground.

Three of the injured, including a 12-year-old girl, were reported to be in serious condition. The girl’s mother told French broadcaster RTL that her daughter had been shot eight times and required surgery.

During a visit to Trappes, Macron said the attack marked a turning point for France and that people appeared to have been targeted because of their skin colour or religion. He urged the public to stand against racism and division.

France’s National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the investigation, examining the case as murder linked to a terrorist enterprise and investigating whether the attack was racially or religiously motivated. Authorities have not yet established the suspect’s precise motive.

The 39-year-old suspect, identified in French media as Kevin T., was known to police but was not reportedly on a list of individuals considered a serious security threat. A member of his family was also taken into custody, according to prosecutors.

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh said the gunman appeared to have fired randomly at people as he drove between the two towns. The investigation is continuing.