Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a fourth non-consecutive term after defeating right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing a narrow victory that leaves him facing a conservative Congress and persistent economic pressures.

Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court confirmed Lula’s victory on October 25, with the 80-year-old leftist leader receiving 51.79% of valid votes against 48.21% for Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The result marks an unprecedented comeback in Brazil’s modern presidential elections: Lula became the first candidate since the country’s return to democracy to win a runoff after finishing second in the first round.

Flávio Bolsonaro had led the first round and campaigned to return his father’s right-wing political movement to the presidency. The runoff remained closely contested as the lead shifted during vote counting, before Lula pulled ahead as more ballots were counted.

Turnout and Northeast Support Help Lula

Higher-than-expected voter participation helped Lula secure the win, according to polling analysts cited by Reuters. Votes from Brazil’s poorer and heavily populated northeastern states also strengthened his position later in the count, following an early lead for Bolsonaro.

The election exposed Brazil’s deep political divisions. Lula’s campaign faced voter frustration over rising living costs and corruption scandals involving his Workers’ Party, while changes in the labour market and the growth of informal, app-based work posed challenges for the former union leader’s appeal among younger workers.

Lula focused his campaign on reducing poverty and inequality. He also pointed to lower unemployment, illiteracy and deforestation during his third presidency. His government has begun a 15% increase in a key welfare benefit, while his proposal for free public transport on weekends still requires formal submission to Congress.

Lula Faces Conservative Congress and Economic Challenges

Despite the victory, Lula will have to work with a conservative-leaning Congress while addressing pressure over household costs and Brazil’s economic outlook. His narrow margin also highlights the continued strength of the right-wing movement associated with the Bolsonaro family.

Lula’s win is another chapter in his political comeback. He was imprisoned in 2018 on corruption convictions that were later annulled, clearing the way for his return to the presidency after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in 2022.

The result also interrupts a recent pattern of electoral gains by right-wing candidates in Latin America and could preserve Brazil’s more independent approach toward the United States under President Donald Trump. During the campaign, Lula argued that a Bolsonaro victory could weaken Brazil’s policy independence and lead to cuts in social support.

Former Brazilian foreign minister Celso Amorim told Reuters that Lula’s presence would be important for maintaining balance in Latin America.

Lula is due to begin his new term on January 5, 2027, following one of the closest and most consequential presidential contests in Brazil’s recent history.