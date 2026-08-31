Lionel Messi Retires from Argentina After 20 Years, Says He Has “Nothing Left to Give”

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Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a historic 20-year career with Argentina after saying he has “nothing left to give” to the national team.

The 39-year-old made the announcement in a statement published on Monday, saying the decision was deeply painful but that “the time has come.” Messi said he wrote the message shortly after Argentina’s defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, a loss that convinced him his international journey had reached its end.

“I’ve given it my all. I have nothing left to give,” Messi said. “I love, have loved, and will always love being part of the national team. Now it’s time for the next generation.”

Messi leaves Argentina as the country’s all-time leading scorer and most-capped player, having scored 125 goals in 207 appearances since making his debut in 2005. He captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title in Qatar and also won two Copa América trophies, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also finished his international career as the second-highest scorer in World Cup history, with 21 goals, behind France’s Kylian Mbappé. He also recorded 12 World Cup assists, more than any other player in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Messi said recent personal events also influenced his decision, including the death of his father, Jorge Messi, after a long illness. He described the loss as another reason he felt it was time to close an emotional chapter in his career.

Despite retiring from Argentina duty, Messi confirmed he will continue playing club football with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, where his contract runs until the end of the 2028 season.

Messi previously retired from international football in 2016 after Argentina lost the Copa América final to Chile, but reversed that decision months later. His return ultimately led to the most successful period in Argentina’s modern football history, including the Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, the Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup.

Football legends, teammates and fans around the world have paid tribute to Messi’s international career, widely describing it as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.