U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham faces allegations in a new documentary that he sought out male escorts, including a 17-year-old.

A new documentary has raised allegations of sexual misconduct against U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, with three men claiming they received money in exchange for sexual encounters, including one who alleges he was 17 years old at the time.

According to a report by OK! Magazine, the documentary, titled The CLOSETocracy, features accounts from three men who describe alleged encounters with Graham at different times.

One of the accusers, identified as Kelvin, claims he was 17 when he encountered Graham in Arizona in July 2001. He alleges that Graham paid him for sexual activity despite concerns about his age.

Two other men, identified as Cory and Jesse, also claim they received payments for sexual encounters with Graham. Their allegations include descriptions of private meetings and financial arrangements.

The documentary, produced by The Young Turks and Swamp Watch Studios, examines the alleged contrast between Graham’s private conduct and his public political positions on LGBTQ+ rights.

According to media reports, Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, declined to discuss the allegations when approached by a filmmaker, saying she would not “entertain that question.” Her response does not establish whether she had any knowledge of the alleged encounters.

Graham, a prominent Republican figure from South Carolina, has been known for his conservative positions on same-sex marriage and other social issues.

The allegations have attracted attention because of their potential political and legal implications, particularly the claim involving someone under the age of 18.

The controversy highlights questions about accountability, political conduct and the importance of independently verifying serious accusations against public figures.