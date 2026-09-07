Lavrov Says Germany’s Drone Accusation Marks “Start of a Real War” Against Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has sharply criticized Germany’s accusation that Moscow was behind an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport, warning that Berlin’s actions amount to the beginning of a “real war” against Russia.

Lavrov made the remarks after Germany accused Russia of orchestrating a failed drone attack involving an explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicle discovered near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August. German officials said evidence points to individuals linked to Russian state structures, an allegation Moscow has firmly denied.

Speaking to Russian media, Lavrov said Germany’s recent measures against Russia, including the closure of Russia’s consulate in Bonn and a Russian cultural center represent a dangerous escalation in relations. He compared Berlin’s current policy toward Moscow with developments in Europe before World War II, accusing Germany of deliberately fueling confrontation.

German authorities have maintained that their assessment is based on intelligence and security investigations into the Leipzig incident. Officials say the drone, which was carrying explosives, was found on August 4 near the airport and was safely neutralized before it could detonate. The incident prompted Germany to strengthen security measures against drone threats and expand its investigation into suspected Russian sabotage operations.

The drone case comes amid growing concerns across Europe over alleged Russian hybrid warfare, including sabotage, cyberattacks, espionage, and the use of drones targeting critical infrastructure. Several European governments have accused Moscow of intensifying covert operations since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while the Kremlin has repeatedly rejected those accusations as politically motivated and unsupported by evidence.

Relations between Russia and Germany have deteriorated sharply over the Ukraine war, sanctions, military support for Kyiv, and a series of alleged espionage and sabotage incidents. Berlin has expelled Russian diplomats, tightened restrictions on Russian institutions, and increased cooperation with NATO allies on countering hybrid threats.

Lavrov’s latest comments add to increasingly confrontational rhetoric between Moscow and Western capitals, raising fresh concerns about the continued deterioration of diplomatic relations and the risk of further escalation between Russia and Europe.