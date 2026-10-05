Lavrov Rejects NATO Military Presence in Afghanistan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday rejected any deployment of NATO military infrastructure in Afghanistan or neighboring countries, calling such a presence “absolutely unacceptable” and warning that it could fuel instability and new conflicts in the region.

Speaking at the opening of the eighth Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan in Moscow, Lavrov said Russia had learned from decades of foreign military involvement in Afghanistan that such deployments had not brought lasting stability. He said Moscow opposed the presence of NATO infrastructure “under any pretext.”

Lavrov also called for stronger counterterrorism capabilities in Kabul and urged regional countries to provide logistical, technical and intelligence support to security institutions in their fight against Islamic State Khorasan and other militant groups. He said hundreds of militants had been killed and several major attacks had been thwarted.

Lavrov also highlighted what he described as progress in countering narcotics, citing United Nations estimates that Afghanistan’s opium production and poppy cultivation have fallen by about 90% since 2022. UN data has documented a sharp decline following the Taliban’s 2022 ban on poppy cultivation, although the reduction has also caused serious economic difficulties for farming communities dependent on the crop.

Despite his positive assessment of security and counter-narcotics efforts, Lavrov acknowledged that Afghanistan continues to face a serious humanitarian crisis. He cited estimates that more than 17 million Afghans could face food shortages during the coming winter and that about 22 million people require humanitarian assistance. Russia, he said, plans to continue sending humanitarian aid, with another shipment expected within one or two months.

The eighth Moscow Format meeting brings together Afghanistan, Russia, China, India, Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian states to discuss political and economic cooperation, counterterrorism and counter-narcotics efforts. Belarus and Egypt are participating as guests.