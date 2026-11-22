Lana Nusseibeh, the United Arab Emirates’ candidate for United Nations secretary-general, says support from 25 Afghan women’s civil society organisations has strengthened her determination to lead the global body and advocate for women in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Agence France-Presse (AFP), Nusseibeh said she had been encouraged by the organisations’ backing and would seek to serve Afghan women if elected to the UN’s top post.

“These are the people I would want to serve if I was successful,” she said, according to AFP.

Nusseibeh said she had met several Afghan women activists during earlier negotiations on UN resolutions concerning Afghanistan. Her engagement with them, she added, had helped shape her understanding of the challenges facing women in the country.

The support comes as Afghan women and girls continue to face sweeping restrictions under Taliban rule, including bans on girls’ secondary and higher education and restrictions on women’s employment and participation in public life. The UN Security Council has repeatedly addressed these restrictions, including through Resolution 2681, adopted in April 2023, which called for the reversal of policies limiting women’s rights and participation in Afghanistan.

Nusseibeh has described herself as a “bridge-builder” and said she believes her diplomatic experience could help bring about positive changes at a critical time for the United Nations.

In a separate interview with Euronews, she said the organisation needed to restore its focus on peace, development and international cooperation. She also proposed stronger mediation efforts, earlier action to prevent conflicts and reforms aimed at making the UN more effective and accountable.

The Emirati diplomat entered the race after the selection process to replace current Secretary-General António Guterres faced difficulties in reaching consensus around the candidates. The UAE formally nominated her on October 21, according to her campaign website.

If elected, Nusseibeh would become the first woman to serve as UN secretary-general since the organisation was established in 1945. She would also be the second Arab to hold the position, following Egypt’s Boutros Boutros-Ghali, who served from 1992 to 1996.

Nusseibeh previously served as the UAE’s permanent representative to the United Nations from 2013 to 2024 and held senior diplomatic responsibilities involving international affairs. She has taken leave from her government duties to focus on her campaign.

Her candidacy has also drawn scrutiny over allegations concerning the UAE’s role in Sudan’s conflict, particularly claims that Abu Dhabi supported the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The UAE has denied backing the group. Nusseibeh has said she would act independently if appointed, in accordance with the UN Charter.