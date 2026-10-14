Kyrgyzstan Rejects European Proposal to Accept Migrants From Afghanistan and Africa

Kyrgyzstan has rejected a proposal reportedly made by several European countries to offer employment opportunities to skilled Kyrgyz workers in exchange for the Central Asian country accepting migrants from Afghanistan and African nations, Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev said.

Kulubaev announced the position during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense, security and migration, saying Bishkek was not prepared to negotiate under the proposed conditions.

“Let our citizens go and work if there is such an opportunity. But we will not conduct targeted negotiations on these terms,” Kulubaev said, according to Kyrgyz media reports.

The proposal reportedly links access to European labor markets for qualified Kyrgyz citizens with an agreement for Kyrgyzstan to receive migrants from Afghanistan and African countries. The European governments involved and the number of migrants concerned have not been disclosed publicly.

Kulubaev said Kyrgyzstan’s labor migration patterns were changing, with increasing numbers of its citizens seeking employment in Turkey and the United States. South Korea and Japan also continue to show demand for Kyrgyz workers, particularly in elderly care and healthcare facilities.

He added that Kyrgyzstan itself faces labor shortages and has reduced organized recruitment programs for permanent employment abroad while continuing to support seasonal work opportunities. The government says it wants citizens working overseas to have better employment conditions.

According to Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, 736,600 Kyrgyz citizens were working abroad in 2026, compared with 798,400 in 2025. Russia remains the main destination, followed by Kazakhstan, the United States, Turkey and Germany.

The reported proposal comes amid broader European efforts to strengthen migration cooperation with countries outside the European Union, including discussions on returning people whose asylum claims have been rejected. Such arrangements have raised questions about responsibility-sharing, migrant protection and compliance with international human rights obligations.