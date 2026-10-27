Kuwait has allocated $2.5 million to support Afghanistan’s humanitarian response.

Kuwait has allocated $2.5 million to support humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA said on Tuesday, October 27, that the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development had provided the funding to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, which finances emergency relief for vulnerable communities.

In a post on X, OCHA thanked the Kuwait Fund for the new multi-year contribution, saying Kuwait’s support since 2024 had been instrumental in sustaining humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund is a UN-managed pooled funding mechanism established in 2014. It allows humanitarian resources to be directed toward urgent needs and supports projects implemented by aid organizations across the country.

Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian pressure as large numbers of Afghans return from neighbouring countries, particularly Iran and Pakistan, while communities struggle with poverty, limited services and climate-related emergencies.

According to the United Nations, approximately five million Afghans returned to the country over the previous two years, placing additional pressure on housing, health care, education and local employment. In February, Reuters reported that the scale of returns was intensifying the country’s hunger crisis amid reduced foreign assistance and economic hardship.

The UN and its humanitarian partners have also warned that the needs of returnees extend beyond emergency assistance at border crossings. Families require housing, livelihoods, health care, education, clean water and protection to rebuild their lives and reintegrate into communities.

In May, the United Nations launched a $529.2 million response plan for Afghan returnees in 2026, targeting assistance for an estimated 2.7 million people expected to return from Iran and Pakistan between April and December. The plan includes immediate support at border points and longer-term assistance in areas receiving large numbers of returnees.

The latest contribution comes as aid organizations face significant funding shortages. OCHA’s August assessment warned that gaps in humanitarian financing were forcing organizations to reduce assistance, suspend services and narrow their operational coverage in some areas.