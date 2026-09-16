Khatam Al-Nabieen University in Kabul Ordered to Shut Down

Authorities have shut down Khatam Al-Nabieen University in Kabul and instructed students to stop attending classes, according to multiple sources in the capital, leaving thousands of students uncertain about where they will continue their education.

The closure comes only weeks before students were scheduled to take their 20 percent mid-semester examinations, raising concerns about academic disruption, particularly for medical students enrolled in the university’s clinical programs.

Students told local media that they were informed at the beginning of the semester that Khatam Al-Nabieen had been placed under government administration. They were later told not to return to campus and to seek admission to another university to continue their studies.

The decision affects students across several faculties, including medicine, where uncertainty remains over how ongoing coursework, examinations and clinical training will be recognized after the closure.

Hafiz Ziaullah Hashimi, spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Higher Education, confirmed that the ministry had revoked the operating license of Khatam Al-Nabieen University in Kabul and its branch campus in Ghazni.

Hashimi said the licenses were cancelled because the institution allegedly failed to comply with ministry policies and had carried out activities that were “inconsistent with educational objectives.” He did not provide details about the alleged violations.

The ministry said students would be referred to other private universities based on their fields of study, adding that arrangements would be made to facilitate their transfer. Authorities have not yet identified which institutions will receive the students or explained how academic credits will be transferred.

Sources familiar with the matter said students were told the university had been closed over what Taliban officials described as “non-academic and religious activities.” The allegation has not been independently verified.

Students face uncertainty

Students said the abrupt closure has left them worried about losing a semester of study and delaying graduation. Medical students expressed particular concern because transferring into equivalent programs at other institutions may require approval of coursework and clinical placements.

The Ministry of Higher Education has not announced when the transfer process will begin or whether students will be allowed to complete the current semester before moving to other universities.