Mansoor Nekmal, editor-in-chief of Khaama Press, speaks to reporters at an event marking the agency’s 16th anniversary. Photo: Khaama Press

Khaama Press marked its 16th anniversary on Saturday at an event where its editor-in-chief, Mansoor Nekmal, spoke to reporters from several Afghan media outlets.

The agency has continued to publish news, reports, interviews and analysis in English, Persian (Dari) and Pashto through the collapse of the former government in August 2021 and the restrictions that followed.

The anniversary comes as Afghanistan’s media sector continues to shrink. More than half of the roughly 620 outlets operating before 2021 have since stopped working, according to Afghan journalists’ associations cited by the International Federation of Journalists, and the number of women working in Afghan media has fallen by about three quarters. Reporters Without Borders ranked Afghanistan 175th of 180 countries in its 2026 World Press Freedom Index.

Khaama Press journalists have felt that pressure directly. In October 2021, one of its reporters was beaten and shot by gunmen in Kabul, an attack documented by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Speaking at the event, Nekmal said Khaama Press was founded in 2010 by Afghan journalist Khushnood Nabizada with a simple aim: reliable news about Afghanistan, reported by Afghans, that people at home and abroad could trust. That aim has not changed, he said, even though Afghanistan is a very different country today and reporting from it has become harder and more dangerous for the people who do it. The agency’s job in the years ahead, he added, is the one it started with: getting the story right and continuing to publish.

Nekmal said Khaama Press will make climate change and climate journalism a focus of its work. The agency is looking for resources to support that reporting and wants to connect and partner with local, regional and international organizations working on climate change, he said.

Afghanistan’s mean annual temperature has risen by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1960, and parts of the country have faced drought in most years since 1997, according to a 2026 fact sheet by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.

The agency thanked its reporters, editors, photographers and contributors, past and present, and the readers in Afghanistan and around the world who have followed its work over sixteen years.

In its 17th year, Khaama Press plans to expand reporting across its three language services and to build closer working relationships with news organizations in South and Central Asia, where developments in Afghanistan, from refugee returns and border tensions to trade and transit routes, remain closely watched.

Khaama Press takes its name from the Persian word for “pen.” It began publishing in Kabul on October 25, 2010, as a small English-language website and grew into a general news service, later adding Persian and Pashto editions. Its reporting covers politics, security, the economy, migration, human rights and education, alongside regional and international news.