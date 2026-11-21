Ketan Karande (left), who says he worked as Aishwarya Rai’s bodyguard during the filming of Kuch Naa Kaho, alongside Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. Photo: Ketan Karande/Facebook; Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai/IMDb.

Actor and bodybuilder Ketan Karande has claimed that he was hired to protect Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Salman Khan during a period of tension between the former couple in 2002.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Art Media Entertainment, Karande said he was assigned to guard Aishwarya for seven days while she was filming Kuch Naa Kaho, directed by Rohan Sippy and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

“I was hired because of Salman Khan. I was hired for seven days to keep her safe from Salman,” Karande said, recalling his brief assignment.

According to a report published by The Indian Express on Friday, November 20, Karande’s responsibilities included picking up Aishwarya from her residence and accompanying her to film sets.

He also recalled an incident following a fashion show organised by filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. Karande said he had accompanied the actress to the event and was travelling with her when they encountered Salman on their way back.

He said the encounter created uncertainty among those travelling in the vehicle, with Karande initially thinking he might have to step out. However, the driver advised against getting out and instead drove away from the situation.

Karande said he subsequently decided to leave the assignment, explaining that he was a fan of both actors and did not want to become involved in their personal differences.

In a separate report, NDTV also quoted Karande as suggesting that Salman might have been carrying a gun during the encounter. However, this was presented as Karande’s speculation rather than a confirmed fact.

The account has renewed attention on the widely reported tensions between Salman and Aishwarya following the end of their relationship. The two actors began dating after working together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999, but their relationship ended in 2002.

Journalist Kaveree Bamzai also discusses the period in her book The Three Khans: And the Emergence of New India. According to an account cited by The Indian Express, Salman’s reported interference during the filming of Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte disrupted production, and Aishwarya was eventually replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Advertising filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar, who previously lived in the same building as Aishwarya, has also spoken publicly about the relationship. In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, he described Salman’s behaviour as obsessive and said Aishwarya was relieved after their separation. These remain Kakkar’s personal recollections.

Salman and Aishwarya subsequently pursued separate careers. Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007, while Salman continued working in Bollywood.

Karande’s latest remarks offer another account of the circumstances surrounding the former couple’s highly publicised separation, although his claims about the security assignment have not been independently verified.