Kazakhstan exports 3 million tons of grain to Afghanistan, trade surges 2.3 times

Kazakhstan’s Agriculture Ministry said grain exports to Afghanistan reached 3 million tons between September 2025 and May this year, marking a 2.3-fold increase compared with the same period last year.

Overall, Kazakhstan exported 11.7 million tons of grain and flour to global markets during the reporting period, reflecting a 13.6 percent rise in total shipments compared to the previous year, according to official figures.

Officials in Kazakhstan attributed the growth to strong international demand for Kazakh grain, improved logistics systems and expanding trade cooperation with regional partners, including Afghanistan.

Afghanistan remains one of the key destinations for wheat and flour imports from Kazakhstan, given its heavy reliance on food imports to meet domestic demand.

The increase in exports comes as Kazakhstan continues efforts to diversify and strengthen its southern transport and transit routes, aiming to expand access to markets in South and Central Asia.

Afghanistan’s economy continues to face severe pressure from food insecurity, inflation and unemployment, with millions of people dependent on imported wheat and humanitarian assistance to meet basic needs.

Regional trade routes involving Afghanistan and Central Asia have been repeatedly disrupted in recent years due to border closures, political instability and shifting transit policies, affecting both exporters and local traders.