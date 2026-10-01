Kataib Hezbollah Suspends Military Activities in Iraq After US Troop Withdrawal

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi armed group, has announced the suspension of its military activities in Iraq following the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal, while saying it would retain the right to act against aircraft it considers “hostile.”

The announcement came after the United States completed the withdrawal of its remaining forces and equipment from Erbil Air Base on September 30, formally ending the Iraq-based mission of the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. U.S. Central Command said the withdrawal marked the end of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and the transition to a bilateral U.S.-Iraq defense relationship.

Kataib Hezbollah had previously made the departure of U.S. forces a key condition for ending its armed operations. The group’s latest position therefore comes as Baghdad enters a new phase in its efforts to bring weapons held by armed factions under state control.

However, the group’s announcement does not amount to an agreement to surrender its weapons. Jaafar al-Husseini, a military spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, said the factions had been discussing the regulation of their weapons but had not received a response from the Iraqi government. He subsequently said the Islamic Resistance was not bound by any government-set timetable or agreement concerning the handover of weapons.

The group’s exception for “hostile aircraft” also leaves open the possibility of military action in Iraqi airspace. The position comes as Iraq seeks to establish greater state control over armed factions following the end of the U.S.-led coalition mission.

Iraqi authorities have been seeking to bring weapons held by armed groups under state control. Earlier plans had linked the process to the September 30 withdrawal deadline, but Baghdad later clarified that September 30 marked the departure of the international coalition rather than a final deadline for militia disarmament. Iraqi officials have since discussed a process extending into 2027.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the most powerful Shiite armed factions in Iraq and is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces, a state-affiliated security structure created to fight Islamic State. The group has maintained close ties with Iran and has previously carried out or claimed attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.

The U.S. government designated Kataib Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 2009. Washington has also accused the group of responsibility for attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and the wider region.

The U.S. withdrawal ends the American military mission against Islamic State from bases inside Iraq, but the broader counter-ISIS effort continues from outside the country. U.S. Central Command said the coalition’s joint task force is now headquartered in Jordan and will continue counter-ISIS operations in Syria.

The withdrawal also leaves the Iraqi government facing the challenge of managing security without the U.S. military presence while dealing with armed factions that retain significant political and military influence. Reuters reported that the departure is being celebrated by Iran and allied groups as a victory, while some Iraqi and Kurdish officials have expressed concerns about security risks and the possibility of renewed activity by Islamic State remnants.