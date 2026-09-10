Karzai Urges Pakistan to Reverse Ban on Afghan Students, Says Education Must Not Be Politicized

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has called Pakistan’s decision to stop admitting Afghan students to medical and dental colleges “deeply concerning,” urging Islamabad to immediately reverse the policy and allow Afghan students to continue their education.

Karzai said educational and scientific cooperation should never become a victim of political disputes between neighboring countries. In a statement released Wednesday, he stressed that the education of Afghan youth is a humanitarian and developmental issue that must remain separate from regional tensions.

He added that universities, research institutions and academic exchanges should be protected from political disagreements, warning that restricting education undermines the future of an entire generation of Afghans.

The remarks came after Pakistan’s Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) instructed universities and affiliated colleges not to admit Afghan students for the current academic year and directed institutions to complete administrative procedures requiring previously enrolled Afghan students to leave Pakistan. Pakistani media, including Dawn, reported that the directive was issued on September 1.

The order affects Afghan students studying medicine and dentistry in Pakistan, a country that has long been one of the primary destinations for Afghan students pursuing higher education because of its geographic proximity and relatively affordable tuition.

Karzai also thanked Pakistani political and civil society figures who publicly opposed the decision and welcomed their efforts to persuade the Pakistani government to reconsider the directive.

Growing criticism inside Pakistan

The move has drawn criticism from Pakistani academics, student groups and rights advocates, who argue that Afghan students should not be punished for deteriorating political relations between Islamabad and the Taliban administration in Kabul.

Education experts have warned that forcing Afghan students to abandon their studies could disrupt medical training for hundreds of young people who have already invested years in Pakistani universities and may struggle to transfer their credits elsewhere.

A setback for Afghan students

Pakistan hosts thousands of Afghan students in universities and professional colleges. The latest restrictions come amid broader Pakistani measures targeting Afghan nationals, including tighter immigration policies and the repatriation of undocumented Afghans.

The decision also comes as relations between Pakistan and the Taliban administration remain strained over border security, militant violence and diplomatic disagreements. Islamabad has repeatedly linked security concerns to Afghanistan territory, while the Taliban have rejected the accusations.

Karzai’s appeal reflects growing concern among Afghan public figures that access to education should remain protected despite political tensions. He urged both countries to preserve academic cooperation, describing it as an investment in regional stability and the future of Afghanistan youth.