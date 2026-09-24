Karzai Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes on Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has condemned Pakistan’s latest air and drone strikes on parts of Kandahar, Khost and Paktia provinces, calling on Islamabad to abandon what he described as a negative policy toward Afghanistan.

Karzai said Thursday that Pakistan should instead pursue a policy of good neighbourliness and develop its relations with Afghanistan in a “civilized” manner. He also warned that Islamabad’s continued approach was producing consequences for Pakistan itself.

“Pakistan once again carried out bombings in Kandahar, Khost, and Paktia of our dear homeland,” Karzai said in a message posted on X. He added that Afghans, despite their differences, stand united against what he called Pakistani aggression.

The remarks followed Pakistan’s confirmation that its forces carried out air and drone strikes on 10 locations inside Afghanistan. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the strikes targeted sites linked to the launch and storage of drones and followed what Islamabad described as an unlawful drone incursion from Afghanistan territory.

Local reports said strikes hit areas in Khost, Kandahar and Paktia early Thursday. A spokesman for the Khost governor said several areas in the province were targeted but reported no casualties there.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, however, said four Afghan civilians were killed in the Pakistani strikes on Kandahar, Paktia and Khost. He condemned the attacks as aggression and warned that they would not go unanswered. The casualty figure has not been independently verified.

The latest strikes come days after Pakistan carried out another round of airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Paktika provinces. Reports indicated that three civilians were killed in the Kunar strikes, while Pakistan said it had targeted militants and reported killing 28 “terrorists.”

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have deteriorated sharply since a major escalation in February, with Pakistan accusing the Taliban authorities of allowing armed groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory. The Taliban authorities deny the allegations and have repeatedly accused Pakistan of violating Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

The latest escalation has also raised concerns over efforts by China, Türkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to mediate between the two neighbours. Continued cross-border attacks risk further worsening relations and increasing civilian and regional security concerns.