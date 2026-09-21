Karzai Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes in Eastern Afghanistan, Calls Them Violation of Sovereignty

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika, describing the attacks as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and expressing condolences to the families of those killed.

In a statement posted on social media on Monday, Karzai said Pakistan’s military operations inside Afghanistan violated the country’s territorial integrity and urged Islamabad to abandon policies that fuel instability between the two neighbors.

The remarks came after Pakistan carried out overnight airstrikes in parts of Kunar and Paktika, according to Taliban officials and Pakistani security sources. The strikes targeted areas in Nurgal district of Kunar province and Barmal district of Paktika province, where Pakistani authorities say militant groups operate near the border.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the strikes, calling them a “crime and aggression” and saying Pakistani fighter jets struck a residential house in Patan village of Nurgal district at about 2:30 a.m. He claimed at least three civilians were killed and four others were wounded, including women and children.

Pakistani security sources, meanwhile, told regional media that the operation targeted three locations in Kunar and Paktika. Pakistani officials have not publicly released casualty figures or confirmed claims that civilians were killed. Islamabad has previously said its cross-border operations target militant groups it accuses of launching attacks from Afghanistan territory.

Karzai argued that Pakistan’s current security challenges are the result of what he described as decades of “mistaken policies” toward Afghanistan. He said military action inside Afghanistan would not resolve those challenges and instead deepen mistrust between the two countries.

“Pakistan should reconsider its policies and choose the path of good neighborliness, friendly relations, and civilized engagement with Afghanistan,” Karzai said.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained strained since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban administration of failing to prevent militants from using Afghanistan territory to launch attacks inside Pakistan, while the Taliban deny the allegations and insist they do not allow Afghanistan soil to be used against other countries.

The latest strikes mark another escalation in tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where clashes, airstrikes, and artillery exchanges have occurred periodically amid disputes over cross-border militancy and security.