Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has warned that millions of children in Afghanistan are facing malnutrition and educational deprivation, calling for unrestricted access to education for all girls and boys on World Children’s Day.

In a statement marking the international observance on Friday, Karzai said nearly four million Afghan children were at risk of severe malnutrition, while more than half of primary school-age children were deprived of education, citing reports from international organisations.

He described World Children’s Day as a reminder of society’s responsibility to protect children’s fundamental rights, including access to education, healthcare and security.

Karzai warned that poverty and deprivation were exposing children to serious risks, particularly malnutrition and illiteracy, with consequences extending beyond individual families to Afghanistan’s wider social and economic future.

He said the country could move towards stability, reconstruction and prosperity only if children’s health and security were protected and educational opportunities were made available to every child without discrimination or restrictions.

The former president’s remarks come as Afghanistan continues to face a worsening child nutrition crisis and restrictions on girls’ education.

According to a UNICEF and Action Against Hunger assessment published in October 2026, more than four million children are expected to require treatment for acute malnutrition in 2027, including approximately 1.09 million suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

The assessment warns that the crisis is being driven by food insecurity, inadequate access to nutritious diets, disease outbreaks and limited access to safe drinking water. It also identifies anticipated funding shortages as a major threat to nutrition services and life-saving treatment.

UNICEF reported in August that approximately 3.7 million children were already suffering from wasting, including around one million with severe acute malnutrition. The organisation warned that hospitals were struggling to cope with the growing number of children requiring treatment.

The education crisis is equally severe. A joint report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and UNICEF, published on November 4, found that 53 per cent of primary school-age children in Afghanistan remain outside formal general education.

The report also found that more than 2.6 million Afghan girls have been denied access to secondary education since 2021, when the authorities imposed a ban on girls attending school beyond Grade 6. Afghanistan remains the only country where girls and women are formally barred from secondary and higher education, according to UNESCO and UNICEF.

On World Children’s Day, UNICEF also highlighted the aspirations of Afghan children through the story of Khadija, a nine-year-old girl from Balkh province who dreams of becoming a doctor. In a message posted on X on Thursday, the organisation reiterated that education is a fundamental right for every child.

The restrictions on girls’ education have continued despite repeated calls from international organisations to reopen secondary schools and universities to female students.

World Children’s Day, observed annually on November 20, marks the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child and highlights the rights of children to education, healthcare, protection and equal opportunities.

For millions of Afghan children, however, access to these basic rights remains severely limited by poverty, malnutrition, humanitarian challenges and restrictions on education.