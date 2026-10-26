A 37-year-old man in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly required 55 stitches after his sister-in-law allegedly bit his genitals during a family dispute, according to Indian media reports.

The incident reportedly took place on Friday after a disagreement involving the man, identified as Rajneesh, and his nephew. The boy allegedly told his mother, Gayatri, that Rajneesh had beaten him, prompting her to confront her brother-in-law.

According to the reports, the confrontation escalated into a physical altercation. Gayatri allegedly pushed Rajneesh to the ground and bit him, leaving him with serious injuries. The incident prompted a medical emergency, and Rajneesh’s father, who lived nearby, reportedly came to his aid after hearing his cries of pain.

His father took him to a local health centre for initial treatment. However, because of the severity of his injuries, Rajneesh was referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur for further medical care. He reportedly received 55 stitches during treatment.

Following the incident, Rajneesh’s wife, Suman, filed a police complaint against Gayatri and her husband, Pushparaj, who is Rajneesh’s elder brother. Pushparaj reportedly works in Ahmedabad and was returning home after learning about the incident.

Police confirmed that they had received a complaint and said an investigation was underway. Authorities indicated that further action would depend on the findings of the investigation.

The case reportedly arose from a family disagreement over the alleged beating of the child. Police have not publicly established responsibility through the investigation, and the allegations against those named in the complaint have not been proven in court.