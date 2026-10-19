Photo/Kandhar recreational area.

Authorities have closed five recreational areas in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan, citing criminal incidents and clashes, according to local sources and a provincial department.

The restrictions affect sandy recreational areas in Spin Boldak, Takhta Pul, Dand, Panjwai and Maiwand districts. Reports stated on Sunday, October 18, that Taliban administration had been ordered to prevent people from visiting the sites.

The sources said the decision was made as winter approaches, a period when visits to the areas for recreation reportedly increase. However, the Taliban’s Department of Information and Culture in Kandahar gave a different explanation, saying the sites had been closed because of criminal incidents and clashes.

The department’s statement did not specify the incidents that prompted the closures or how long the restrictions would remain in effect.

The decision has drawn criticism on social media. Some users said the restrictions limit opportunities for people to enjoy recreational activities and spend their leisure time outside their homes.

According to report, the affected areas typically attract thousands of visitors on holidays. The report did not provide figures for individual sites or specify whether the ban applies to all visitors and activities.

The closures come amid broader restrictions on public life and recreational activities under Taliban rule. In November 2022, the BBC reported that Taliban authorities had barred women from visiting amusement parks in Kabul, while men and children continued to use the facilities.

Reuters reported in September 2025 that the Taliban had introduced a series of restrictions affecting public life, including a ban on chess and limits on internet access in several provinces.