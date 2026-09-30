Kabul Summons Pakistani Diplomat Over Airstrikes on Afghanistan

The Taliban administration has summoned Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul over Pakistani airstrikes on several Afghanistan provinces, accusing Islamabad of violating Afghanistan’s airspace and territorial sovereignty.

The Taliban Foreign Ministry said it conveyed a “strong and firm” protest to the Pakistani diplomat over the strikes on Kandahar, Paktia and Khost and handed him a formal note of protest. The ministry said the attacks killed and wounded civilians, without providing a precise casualty figure.

The Taliban administration described the strikes as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejected Pakistan’s allegations that Afghanistan territory is being used as a source of recent security threats against Pakistan.

Pakistan, however, has said its recent air and drone strikes inside Afghanistan were carried out against militant hideouts and infrastructure, including sites it said were used to store and launch drones involved in attacks against Pakistan. Islamabad said the September 24 strikes targeted 10 locations in Kandahar, Paktia and Khost. Reuters reported that the Taliban authorities said four civilians were killed.

The latest dispute comes amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Islamabad and Kabul. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban authorities of allowing the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other armed groups to operate from Afghanistan territory and carry out attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul rejects the allegation and says Pakistan’s security problems are an internal matter.

The two sides have also exchanged accusations and military action along their shared border in recent months. The renewed escalation has complicated efforts by China, Türkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to mediate between the two neighbours.