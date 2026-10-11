Kabul Reports Clashes With Pakistani Forces Along Durand Line in Paktia

The 203 Mansouri Corps said Saturday that armed clashes had broken out between its forces and Pakistani troops near the Durand Line in Dand Patan district of southeastern Paktia province.

In a statement posted on X, the Taliban military corps said the fighting began after Pakistani forces opened fire, prompting Taliban fighters to return fire. It claimed that the Pakistani side used 14 ballistic missiles and several drones during the confrontation.

The corps said light and heavy weapons were used during the clashes but reported no casualties among Taliban forces. It added that the situation had returned to normal. Pakistani authorities had not publicly commented on the incident or the Taliban’s allegations at the time of reporting.

local sources stated that the clashes also occurred in Aryob Zazi district of Paktia. The sources reported the use of heavy weapons, said Pakistani forces had targeted several villages, and indicated that some residents had fled their homes. The number of possible casualties remained unclear.

The latest reported fighting comes amid renewed tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. Islamabad has accused the Taliban of allowing armed groups, including the Pakistani Taliban, to operate from Afghanistan territory, while the Taliban authorities reject accusations that Afghanistan is being used to launch attacks against Pakistan.

Cross-border airstrikes and exchanges of fire have continued to strain relations between the two sides. On October 1, Pakistani strikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces killed at least 10 civilians and injured nine others, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan. Pakistan said its strikes targeted militant hideouts, while Afghan officials accused it of hitting civilian areas.