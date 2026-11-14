A newly built Kabul grand mosque on Nader Khan Hill has opened to worshippers, Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the city’s security command, said in a statement and video shared with Khaama Press.

According to the statement, the mosque, which opened on Friday, November 13, stands on a hilltop overlooking the capital and can hold around 2,000 worshippers at a time.

Officials have not disclosed the cost of the project.

In the video, a deputy minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs said 60 mosques have been built in Kabul city this year and 50 others have been renovated.

The opening comes as Afghanistan faces one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimates that 21.9 million people, close to half the population, need humanitarian assistance this year. Its $1.71 billion appeal for the country remains largely unfunded.

Religion has long been central to daily life in Afghanistan. A Pew Research Center study of more than 100 countries, published in 2018, found that 96 percent of Afghans said they pray every day. That was the highest share of any country studied.

In a follow-up analysis in 2019, Pew found that poorer countries tend to report higher rates of daily prayer. It pointed to Afghanistan as an example, noting that the country’s per-capita GDP was then about $2,000.