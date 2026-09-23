Kabul Fires Eight Drones at Pakistan, Islamabad Says

Pakistan’s military has shot down eight drones that allegedly entered its airspace from Afghanistan near the Torkham border crossing and the northwestern city of Kohat, according to Pakistani security sources, marking the latest escalation in worsening tensions between Islamabad and Kabul.

Security officials claimed that four drones were intercepted near Torkham in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, while another four were destroyed in mountainous areas near Kohat after crossing into Pakistani territory. Pakistan said its air defense systems detected and neutralized the drones before they reached their intended targets.

Pakistani authorities claimed the drones were launched from Afghanistan territory and described the incident as another example of cross-border security threats originating from areas under Taliban control. Officials said the armed forces and the Pakistan Air Force responded immediately after the drones violated Pakistani airspace.

Pakistan’s military has not released photographs, video footage, or technical details identifying the drones, and Reuters said it could not independently verify Islamabad’s claims. Taliban authorities in Afghanistan had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of reporting.

The reported drone interceptions come amid months of escalating hostilities between Pakistan and the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Earlier this year, Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry claimed it had carried out strikes on targets inside Pakistan, while Islamabad said it intercepted Afghan drones and accused Kabul of allowing militant groups to operate from its territory.

Relations between the two neighbors have deteriorated sharply in 2026 after Pakistan accused the Taliban government of failing to curb Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups blamed for attacks inside Pakistan. The Taliban has repeatedly rejected the accusations, insisting that it does not allow Afghanistan territory to be used to threaten other countries.

The latest incident follows a series of cross-border military exchanges around Torkham and other frontier areas, underscoring growing security concerns along the 2,600-kilometer Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Despite diplomatic efforts, including mediation by regional actors, violence and mutual accusations have continued to strain ties between Islamabad and Kabul.

Pakistani officials said no casualties or property damage were reported from the drone incident. Authorities said investigations are continuing into the origin and intended targets of the drones.