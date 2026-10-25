Fawad, a vendor who sells energy/soft drinks in Kabul, spends his working day enduring constant noise pollution. By evening, he often returns home with a headache, worn down by incessant vehicle horns and roadside sellers shouting through loudspeakers to attract customers.

At the place where Fawad works, taxi callers shout loudly to find passengers, while roadside vendors raise their voices to advertise prices and promote their goods. The noise continues throughout the day. But who is responsible, and what can be done to address the problem?

Fawad says the noise becomes particularly intense in the evening, when some vegetable sellers use loudspeakers to attract customers, broadcasting their voices across the market. He has called on Kabul Municipality to take measures to reduce noise pollution in commercial areas.

The constant honking of vehicles, loudspeakers used by street vendors and the shouting of shopkeepers and taxi callers have become part of daily life for many Kabul residents. For some roadside workers and vendors, making noise is a way to attract customers and earn a living. However, the practice is also disturbing the peace of people living and working nearby.

For many vendors, loudspeakers remain an important tool for drawing customers. Farid Ahmad, a juice seller in Kabul, acknowledges that the noise may bother others but says sellers rely on it to make their businesses noticed.

“The loudspeaker noise is disturbing, but we have to use it. If we turn it off, nobody notices us,” he said. “The sound encourages people to stop and drink a glass of apple or carrot juice. I have become used to the noise myself and do not get tired of it.”

Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Sajjad, a taxi caller in Kabul, says he also has little choice but to shout to attract passengers and help taxis leave on time. Heavy traffic and competition among taxi drivers force callers to raise their voices to be heard. He said he receives 20 Afghanis a day from a taxi driver for this work.

“I raise my voice as much as I can so people come and get into the taxi and it can leave quickly,” Sajjad said. “Traffic does not allow route taxis to stop wherever they want. I have to shout so passengers can hear me amid the noise from other taxi callers and street vendors. I also want the driver to choose me again tomorrow to call out for passengers.”

Environmental expert Kazem Homayoun says vehicles, shop loudspeakers and other human activities are among the main sources of urban noise pollution. Prolonged exposure to loud noise, he says, can affect mental well-being, peace of mind and sleep, and in some circumstances may damage hearing.

Homayoun said assessing noise pollution requires consideration of sound intensity, the duration of exposure and the type of area affected. Standards differ between residential and industrial zones, as well as between daytime and nighttime. He also warned of possible health effects on pregnant women and other vulnerable groups.

Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

Kabul Municipality says it is taking steps to address the problem. Nematullah Barakzai, a spokesperson for the municipality under the Islamic Emirate, said controlling noise pollution is among the issues the authority is addressing as part of its work in the city.

Barakzai said noise pollution in Kabul is linked to urban culture and the way some businesses operate. He said municipal authorities have collected thousands of loudspeakers and that patrols continue across different parts of the city to remove equipment generating excessive noise.

He urged Kabul residents to help reduce noise pollution and avoid buying from vendors whose loud noise disturbs others.