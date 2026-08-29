Kabul Delegation Visits Germany to Facilitate Afghan Refugee Deportations

Germany has confirmed that a technical team from Kabul is in the country to help establish the procedures needed for more deportations of Afghan nationals to Afghanistan.

According to German broadcaster NDR, the three-member delegation arrived in Germany last Wednesday on a 30-day visa issued by the German Embassy in Qatar after transiting through Doha. The report said the visit had been kept confidential and was not disclosed to the German public.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the team’s presence on Friday, saying the visit is directly linked to preparations for additional deportations of Afghan citizens. The ministry described the delegation as a temporary technical support team tasked with creating the administrative and consular arrangements required for future deportation flights.

NDR reported that the delegation is currently staying at the Afghanistan Embassy in Berlin’s Grunewald district and is expected to travel to Bonn and Munich next week, where Afghanistan’s consulates are located, as part of the mission.

The Taliban have not publicly commented on the delegation’s visit or Germany’s confirmation of the mission.

The visit follows Germany’s broader policy of increasing deportations of Afghan nationals convicted of serious crimes. The governing coalition has previously said it intends to resume deportations to Afghanistan through practical arrangements with authorities in Kabul despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban government.

NDR also reported that Taliban representatives visited Germany last year with a separate objective: replacing diplomats appointed by Afghanistan’s former republican government. Two Taliban-appointed diplomats are now effectively managing Afghanistan’s embassy in Berlin and its consulate in Bonn, according to the report.

The latest mission comes after several rounds of talks between German officials and Taliban representatives over what Berlin describes as the deportation of criminal Afghan migrants.

However, the policy has drawn criticism from human rights organizations and refugee advocates, who argue that coordinating deportations through Kabul amounts to greater engagement and normalization of relations with the Taliban. Rights groups have urged the German government to halt the process, warning that returning Afghans to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan could expose deportees to serious security and human rights risks.