The Afghanistan Embassy in Berlin or the Afghanistan Consulate General in Bonn.

Kabul has appointed four additional diplomats to Afghanistan’s missions in Germany, with the nominees reportedly travelling to Qatar for visas.

The Taliban authorities have appointed four additional diplomats to Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions in Germany, with the nominees reportedly travelling to Qatar to obtain German visas, TOLOnews reported on Tuesday, November 17.

According to TOLOnews, citing sources familiar with the appointments, the four nominees are currently in Doha, Qatar, as they prepare to take up positions at Afghanistan’s embassy in Berlin and its consulate general in Bonn. The sources also claimed that German authorities had agreed to issue visas to the four officials. However, neither the German government nor Taliban officials have publicly confirmed the reported arrangements.

The Taliban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reportedly appointed Bashir Ahmad Afghan and Saeed Akbar Rastad as first and second secretaries, respectively, at the Afghanistan Embassy in Berlin. Hedayatullah Paktin and Mohammad Hakim Hakimi have been designated as second secretaries at the Afghanistan Consulate General in Bonn, according to the report.

The reported appointments would expand the presence of Taliban-appointed officials at Afghanistan’s diplomatic missions in Germany. Berlin previously accepted two representatives appointed by the Taliban authorities to perform consular duties at the embassy and consulate.

Germany’s decision to accommodate Taliban-appointed officials has drawn criticism, particularly because the country does not formally recognise the Taliban administration as Afghanistan’s legitimate government.

Reuters reported on October 2, 2025, that staff at Afghanistan’s consulate in Bonn had collectively resigned in protest after Germany accredited two Taliban-appointed representatives. The consulate’s acting head, Hamid Nangialay Kabiri, criticised the decision, arguing that the Taliban authorities remained illegitimate and that their representatives could gain access to sensitive information belonging to Afghans living in Germany.

The German government’s engagement with Taliban representatives has also been closely linked to its efforts to resume deportations to Afghanistan. In July 2025, Germany accredited two Taliban-appointed consular officials following discussions about facilitating the return of Afghan nationals convicted of crimes.

In an investigation published on May 1, 2026, German broadcaster ARD’s Tagesschau reported that Taliban representatives had been involved in procedures to identify Afghan nationals facing deportation and obtain the necessary travel documents. The report said German authorities had intensified practical cooperation with Taliban-appointed officials to facilitate removals.

Germany maintains that its contacts with the Taliban are technical and do not amount to formal diplomatic recognition.

The developments come amid growing international criticism of European efforts to return Afghan nationals under Taliban rule. On October 22, 2026, United Nations independent human rights experts warned European Union member states against deporting Afghans to Afghanistan, citing serious risks of torture, arbitrary detention and other human rights violations.

The experts urged European governments to conduct individual risk assessments before returning anyone to Afghanistan and warned against normalising relations with the Taliban without concrete improvements in human rights.