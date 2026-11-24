Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s fortune surged by approximately $33 billion in a single day after the chipmaker’s shares recorded their biggest percentage gain in more than two decades, following his reinstatement as chief executive.

According to Forbes estimates cited by Reuters, Huang’s net worth reached approximately $143 billion as of 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 23, marking a one-day increase of $33 billion. The sharp rise followed a 31.48% jump in Nvidia shares, which closed at $165.05.

The rally added approximately $952 billion to Nvidia’s market capitalisation, bringing it to around $4 trillion and setting a record for the largest single-day increase in market value by a US company, according to market reports.

The surge followed Nvidia’s announcement that its board had unanimously reinstated Huang as president and chief executive, less than two weeks after his resignation on November 12.

The board said its decision came after a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, adding that directors had received input from senior US government officials and were satisfied that his return posed no national security risk.

US President Donald Trump also publicly supported Huang’s return and said he had helped secure an agreement with Nvidia’s board to reinstate the executive.

Huang’s departure had followed revelations about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman reported to have links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations prompted scrutiny of his leadership and raised national security concerns. Nvidia’s board said an independent investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation would continue.

Wall Street rebounds as Nvidia leads technology rally

Huang’s return helped reverse a technology-led sell-off that had weighed heavily on US markets during the previous week.

The S&P 500 climbed 4.73% on Monday, ending a seven-session losing streak and recording its strongest daily performance since April 2025. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 6.51%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained approximately 6.86%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.01%.

Nvidia was the biggest contributor to the technology-sector recovery, with its shares rising 31.48%. The rally also lifted other major technology and artificial intelligence companies as investors returned to stocks that had suffered heavy losses.

However, the recovery followed a difficult period for the semiconductor giant. Nvidia shares had fallen sharply amid concerns over Huang’s leadership, competition in the artificial intelligence industry and the sustainability of heavy investment in AI infrastructure.

From $12 billion to a $143 billion fortune

Huang’s wealth has grown dramatically alongside Nvidia’s transformation into one of the world’s most valuable technology companies.

According to Forbes estimates, his net worth was approximately $12 billion in 2021, before the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022 accelerated global investment in artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units have become essential components of AI systems, powering data centres and advanced computing infrastructure used by major technology companies.

The latest increase in Huang’s fortune reflects the close relationship between his personal wealth and Nvidia’s stock performance, as a substantial portion of his wealth is tied to his holdings in the company.

Despite Monday’s historic rebound, questions remain about Nvidia’s leadership, regulatory scrutiny, export restrictions and the long-term sustainability of the global artificial intelligence investment boom.