Editorial illustration accompanying Khaama Press’s follow-up coverage of Jensen Huang.

A day after Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang confessed to cheating on his wife of 41 years, the fallout has spread from his family to Wall Street, the courts and Washington. Lori Huang, the woman he says he wronged, has yet to say a word.

Huang made the admission in a Sunday email to Nvidia staff. “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children,” he wrote, adding that there was no excuse for what he did. He did not name the other woman, but the confession followed New York Times reporting that U.S. intelligence agencies believe Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, was gathering information for Beijing. Bloomberg and Axios have since reported that the affair involved her, as Khaama Press reported earlier.

The confession was a sharp turn for the company. Just over a week earlier, when the Times report first surfaced, Nvidia described Huang’s interactions with her as “not unusual or unexpected.”

Investors reacted quickly on Monday. Nvidia shares closed down 4.3 percent, erasing roughly $190 billion in market value, although AI stocks were already under pressure over valuation worries. Five minutes after the closing bell, shareholder Mark Kistenmacher filed a proposed class action in federal court in San Jose, California, accusing Nvidia and Huang of defrauding investors by concealing his ties to a suspected Chinese spy. The claims have not been tested in court.

President Donald Trump said he had called Huang on Monday, and that the Nvidia chief told him he had no idea the woman was a spy. “I really believe him,” Trump said, adding that the FBI was looking into the matter.

NBC News, citing a source, reported that the Justice Department’s National Security Division is running a criminal investigation into whether Megaspeed smuggled Nvidia chips into China, working with the FBI and the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security.

A fresh Times report on Monday added another layer. It said Commerce investigators had spent months building a smuggling case against Megaspeed when, in August 2025, Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter emailed them, saying senior Commerce official Jeff Kessler had allowed Nvidia to reach out about the case. The agents declined to meet him, and the case later moved to the Justice Department. A Commerce official told the newspaper that Kessler never directed anyone to share information with Nvidia.

The Financial Times separately reported that Alice Huang pitched China-based investors on a Southeast Asian data center deal in early 2025, promoting access to Nvidia chips.

Megaspeed has denied smuggling chips. China’s foreign ministry has rejected the spying allegations as groundless speculation, and Alice Huang has not publicly responded.

At home, the silence is just as notable. Lori Huang has made no public statement, and neither spouse has announced a separation. Only weeks ago, the couple attended Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping together in September.

The confession has nonetheless set off speculation about one of the largest potential divorces in history. Forbes estimated Huang’s fortune at about $155 billion and said a settlement could exceed $75 billion under California’s community property rules, which generally split assets acquired during marriage equally. Lori Huang is also co-trustee of a family trust holding more than 528 million Nvidia shares, according to the company’s 2026 proxy statement.

California is a no-fault divorce state, however, so infidelity alone would not entitle her to a larger share. It is also not publicly known whether the couple signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement.

The coming days could prove decisive. Huang has until November 11 to answer three House committee chairs who asked him to attend a closed-door briefing on November 18, the day after Nvidia reports its third-quarter earnings. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has warned that Huang could be removed as chief executive depending on the outcome of the board’s independent investigation, which the company says he is cooperating with.

Jensen and Lori Huang met as electrical engineering students at Oregon State University and married in 1985, eight years before he co-founded Nvidia. Their two children, Madison and Spencer, both work at the company.

The scandal now sits at the center of Washington’s fight over AI chip exports to China, where Huang has long lobbied to keep selling and where lawmakers are pushing for tighter controls.