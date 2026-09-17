JD Vance Warns US Exit From Gulf Could Spark Global Energy Crisis

US Vice President JD Vance said the United States cannot simply withdraw from its confrontation with Iran and leave regional countries to manage the crisis, warning that such a move could have severe consequences for global energy markets and international shipping.

Speaking on the All-In podcast on Wednesday, Vance defended the Trump administration’s continued military presence in the Gulf, saying Washington’s priority is protecting American personnel while ensuring the uninterrupted flow of oil and natural gas through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important waterways.

Vance said delaying action against Iran could lead to a broader global energy crisis. He argued that the United States has a responsibility to safeguard commercial shipping routes after months of escalating military exchanges between Washington and Tehran disrupted maritime traffic in the Gulf.

The vice president said shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has recovered to more than half of its normal volume after recent military operations. He added that US naval forces continue escorting commercial vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil and liquefied natural gas through the strait to reduce the risk of further disruptions.

According to Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil consumption and a significant share of global liquefied natural gas exports normally pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption in the waterway could affect global energy prices and supply chains.

Vance also accused Iran of targeting commercial vessels and threatening freedom of navigation in the Gulf. Iranian officials have rejected those accusations, saying the United States initiated the latest phase of the conflict and bears responsibility for destabilizing regional shipping and energy transit.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It remains one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints for crude oil and LNG exports.

Regional conflict fuels energy concerns

The renewed fighting between the United States and Iran has intensified concerns over the security of maritime trade in the Gulf. The latest round of US strikes targeted Iranian military infrastructure near the Strait of Hormuz, including radar systems, missile launchers, naval assets and communications facilities, according to US officials.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks against US military positions and regional allies, while also threatening further action if attacks on its territory continue. The exchange has heightened fears that the conflict could spread across the Middle East and disrupt international energy supplies.

The Trump administration has repeatedly argued that maintaining a strong military presence in the Gulf is necessary to deter further attacks on shipping lanes and protect global energy markets during the ongoing conflict.