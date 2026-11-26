US special envoy Jared Kushner has confirmed holding several meetings with Iranian representatives, revealing previously undisclosed diplomatic contacts as President Donald Trump maintains the possibility of further military action against Tehran.

Al Jazeera reported early Thursday, November 26, that Kushner disclosed the meetings during an interview on the MD Meets podcast, hosted by Mathias Döpfner. He also confirmed that he had worked under US Vice President JD Vance as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to address the conflict with Iran.

“We met with the Iranians a couple times,” Kushner said, confirming that he had participated in discussions with Iranian representatives on more than one occasion.

Kushner did not provide details about when or where the meetings took place, identify the Iranian officials involved, or explain whether the discussions resulted in any agreement.

Asked whether Washington could consider additional military action against Iran, Kushner said Trump had not ruled out any option.

“President Trump always keeps all his options on the table,” he said.

Kushner added that Trump remained closely focused on Iran and had assembled a team to address the situation, indicating that diplomatic engagement and the possibility of military escalation remained part of Washington’s approach.

According to a report published by Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper on Thursday, Kushner also criticised European countries for what he described as insufficient support for the US approach towards Iran. He said European governments frequently asked Washington for assistance but did not offer comparable support in return.

The disclosure comes amid continuing uncertainty over diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Washington and Tehran. US Vice President JD Vance has also been involved in efforts to explore a possible diplomatic settlement, with regional countries playing a role in facilitating contacts between the two sides.

Previous reporting by international media has described indirect communications involving US and Iranian representatives, including efforts mediated by regional governments. However, the precise nature and status of the contacts have remained unclear.

Iranian officials have rejected claims of direct negotiations with US representatives, while Tehran and Washington continue to differ over the conditions for ending the confrontation.

Kushner’s latest remarks provide no further clarification on whether the meetings he described were direct negotiations or contacts conducted through intermediaries.

The revelation is significant because it suggests that communication channels between Washington and Tehran have remained open despite public disagreements and Trump’s continued refusal to rule out military action.