People watch the H3 rocket carrying Japan’s MMX spacecraft lift off from Minamitane, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, early Tuesday. (Photo: JIJI Press)

Japan has launched its Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft to study Phobos and Deimos and return samples from one of Mars’ two moons to Earth.

The spacecraft lifted off aboard Japan’s H3 rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center on October 20, Japan time, in a mission led by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), France’s CNES and Germany’s DLR are also contributing to the project.

The MMX spacecraft is expected to reach the Mars system in August 2027, after a journey of about a year. It will then conduct detailed observations of Phobos, the larger of Mars’ two moons, while also studying Deimos from a distance.

The mission’s central objective is to collect at least 10 grams of material from Phobos and bring it back to Earth for laboratory analysis. JAXA plans to gather samples from two locations on the moon’s surface, using a specialised sampling system designed to collect material during surface operations.

Before the main spacecraft collects samples, a small French-German rover named IDEFIX is expected to examine Phobos’ surface and help assess potential landing sites. The mission is designed to combine close-up observations, surface exploration and sample collection to provide scientists with a more detailed picture of the moon’s composition and history.

After completing its observations and sampling activities, MMX is scheduled to leave the Mars system in 2030. During its return journey, the spacecraft will make observations of Deimos before the sample-return capsule reaches Earth in 2031. The capsule is expected to land in Australia’s Woomera area, where the material will be recovered for scientific study.

Scientists hope the samples will help resolve a long-standing question about the origins of Mars’ moons. One theory suggests Phobos and Deimos formed from debris produced when a large object struck Mars. Another proposes that the moons are asteroids captured by the planet’s gravity. Analysing material collected directly from Phobos could help researchers determine which explanation better fits the evidence.

The mission also aims to improve understanding of the evolution of Mars and its surrounding environment. Unlike remote observations alone, returning samples to Earth will allow researchers to examine the material using laboratory instruments that cannot be carried aboard a spacecraft.

If successful, MMX will mark the first mission to return samples from one of Mars’ moons, providing scientists with new evidence about the formation and evolution of the Martian system.